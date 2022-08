Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A person can be judged by the company they keep. The candidates supported by political action committees running smear campaigns all lost their elections.

Patrick Branco may have torpedoed his political career. He will forever be known as the politician who sells his political soul to anyone with money. I will never ever vote for Branco, Ikaika Anderson or Vicky Cayetano.

Many people were disgusted with the negative smears and tuned out whenever they saw the television or newspaper ads. I considered voting for Anderson, but after seeing the negative smears, I decided that he didn’t deserve my vote.

I don’t have a problem with groups running positive ads touting their candidate, but I am turned off by negative campaigning. Negative campaigning may work on the mainland, but not in Hawaii.

Stan Sano

Makiki

I choose the candidate attacked by negative ads

Everyone has their reasons for voting for a candidate.

I have listened to promises by both parties over the years about fixing affordable housing, cleaning up the homeless encampments and more. But no one has ever put a dent in fixing the problems and I’m not sure anyone can. Therefore, whoever wins political office has little to do with changing things in Hawaii.

So, I lean on the advertising I see on TV to cast my vote. I vote for the candidate that the negative ads are trying to debunk.

You’re welcome, Sylvia Luke.

James Owen

Hickam

Union spends money on campaign, not members

Having witnessed state Rep. Sylvia Luke’s masterful stewardship of the vital House Finance Committee, it brings me welcome relief to see her move on to the general election. It is my hope that after serving as lieutenant governor, she will ultimately serve in the top spot on the fifth floor.

But here’s what I think of most in the aftermath of this contentious primary: How do the rank-and-file members of the Carpenter’s union feel about how they were served by $4 million spent on negative campaign ads? Could that money have gone for advanced training programs? Perhaps enhancing apprentice programs?

It is sad to see our local politics go full mainland-style. Not to worry though: Unlike in the mainland, Luke won’t be holding any grudges or vendettas against the union. And in the words of Ikaika Anderson, I believe this with every fiber of my being!

Mark Ida

Salt Lake

Kona farm story offers refreshing change

A huge mahalo to Linda Maruyama Kunimitsu for sharing her intrinsically insightful and right-on-the-kini-popo commentary (“Laughter is good medicine on Kona farm,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 10).

Precious memories immediately surfaced in glorious fashion for this fellow Kona coffee farm boy from Holualoa. We were poor kine peoples materially but so blessed with an unbridled spirit of neighborly caring and sharing. Ohana and pono-ness to da max.

In these times of rampant rage and rancor, what a refreshing dose of remembering and cherishing days of pure and simple niceness. Linda is truly Miss Kona for the ages!

Paul D. Pancho

Liliha

Pacific Islanders left out of newly built housing

A recent surge of lavish newly built homes is sweeping the neighborhood. While great to admire, many Hawaii residents, especially Pacific Islanders, can hardly get in.

Compared to non-Hispanic whites, many Pacific Islanders are disadvantaged, with noticeably lower household incomes and higher unemployment rates and percentages of people at the poverty level.

Although the minimum wage will rise this October, rent has only skyrocketed. The growing home prices put many Pacific Islanders in an unfavorable financial position, thus often prioritizing moneymaking over their education, health and future.

The new homes do not accommodate Pacific Islanders’ needs and available resources, typically being too expensive or challenging to find and apply due to language barriers.

Pacific Islanders deserve ample dwellings for the unwanted hardship they experienced. More homes should be constructed to cater to Pacific Islanders in Hawaii to help them live sufficiently and reach their fullest potential in today’s society.

Tam Dang

Ala Moana

Sanitation an issue with food trucks in parks

I am very much in favor of the idea of food trucks at state parks (“Agency seeks food truck concessions at state parks,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 11). However, one of my concerns is sanitation.

Can you imagine the amount of trash that will be everywhere because a lot of people generally don’t clean up after themselves? I’ve seen people just throw a styrofoam or drink container to the sidewalk when they were cleaning up their car. The state would have to ramp up and hire more people just to clean up behind these businesses.

I would love to support the local businesses, but not at the expense of polluting our environment even further.

Bob Mariano

Salt Lake

