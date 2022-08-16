A ‘tasty’ middle eastern meal

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A meaty meal Lamb mix plate ($65), enough for two, includes two lamb kebabs, two lamb chops and two lamb seekh (grilled cubes) plus sides of bread, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, green salad and hummus
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Chef/owner Moha Arekat shows two skewers of lamb kebabs shaped on the spot.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Hummus ($8)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Appetizer platter ($20) with falafel, eggplant dip and saj (unleavened flatbread)