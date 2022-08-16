comscore A ‘tasty’ middle eastern meal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Nadine Eats Hawaii

A ‘tasty’ middle eastern meal

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Aug. 16, 2022

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A meaty meal Lamb mix plate ($65), enough for two, includes two lamb kebabs, two lamb chops and two lamb seekh (grilled cubes) plus sides of bread, basmati rice, grilled vegetables, green salad and hummus

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Chef/owner Moha Arekat shows two skewers of lamb kebabs shaped on the spot.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Hummus ($8)

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Appetizer platter ($20) with falafel, eggplant dip and saj (unleavened flatbread)

Middle Eastern cuisine is one of my favorites, wringing maximum flavor from just a handful of main ingredients enhanced by herbs and earthy spices. Read more

