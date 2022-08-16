Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Aug. 16, 2022 Today Updated 9:30 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. Today TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Padres at Marlins 12:30 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Rays at Yankees 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121 Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Mariners at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81* Baseball: American Legion World Series Championship: Troy vs. Idaho Falls 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 Soccer Women’s French Cup: Bayern vs. Barcelona 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Women’s French Cup: PSG vs. Man. Utd. 9 a.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Women’s U-20 WC: Mexico vs. Germany 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Women’s U-20 WC: Colombia vs. N. Zealand 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* Women’s U-20 WC: Brazil vs. Costa Rica 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Women’s U-20 WC: Australia vs. Spain 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* TENNIS ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* Wednesday TIME TV CH HT BASEBALL: MLB Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Padres at Marlins 10 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75 Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA Diamondbacks at Giants*** 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208 95 Baseball: LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES Latin America Region vs. Caribbean Region 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Southeast Region vs. New England Region 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Australia Region vs. Canada Region 11 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70 West (Honolulu) vs. Northwest (Washington) 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Basketball: wnba Liberty at Sky 2 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74 Mercury at Aces 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70 Golf U.S. Amateur 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86 HOCKEY: IIHF WORLD JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP, quarterfinals Finland vs. Germany 6 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Sweden vs. Latvia 9:30 a.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Canada vs. Switzerland 1 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* United States vs. Czech Republic 4:30 p.m. NHLN NA/240 93* Soccer Women’s U20 WC: Netherlands vs. Ghana 1 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Women’s U-20 WC: USA vs. Japan 1 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham at Houston Dash 2:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Women’s Intl. Champ. Cup: Chelsea at Lyon 3 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 USL: Orange County at Las Vegas 4 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* Women’s U20 WC: South Korea vs. France 4 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA Women’s U-20 WC: Nigeria vs. Canada 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241 76* Wom.’s Intl. Chp. Cup: Portland at Monterrey 5:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73 TENNIS ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243 84* ATP/WTA Western & Southern Open 7 a.m. BSW 20/226 81* RADIO Today TIME STATION MLB: Rays at Yankees 1 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. 990-AM Wednesday TIME STATION LLWS: Bonney Lake vs. Honolulu 1 p.m. 1500-AM MLB: Dodgers at Brewers 2 p.m. 990-AM MLB: Diamondbacks at Giants 3:45 p.m. or JIP 1500-AM Previous Story No argument this time around as Kahuku gets all the No. 1 votes