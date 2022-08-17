comscore Off the News: Six important reasons for voting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Six important reasons for voting

  • Today
  • Updated 6:53 p.m.

It really is true: Every vote counts. In Hawaii, six primary contests were automatically subject to a recount because ballot counts separating a winning candidate from the runner-up came within 100 votes or 0.25% of the tally. Read more

