Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Six important reasons for voting Today Updated 6:53 p.m.

It really is true: Every vote counts. In Hawaii, six primary contests were automatically subject to a recount because ballot counts separating a winning candidate from the runner-up came within 100 votes or 0.25% of the tally.

Among Republican candidates for House District 45, covering Waianae and Makaha, only eight votes separated Tiana Wilbur and Cherie Oquendo, based on the initial tally. And in the Democratic primary for House District 35, representing parts of Pearl City, Waipahu and Crestview, nine votes separated Cory Chun and Nathan Takeuchi. Squeakers!