NOAA plans to relocate monk seal pup Koalani after weaning

Federal wildlife officials this afternoon announced a decision to relocate Hawaiian monk seal pup Koalani from Kaimana Beach in Waikiki to a more remote Oahu shoreline after he has weaned.

After an extensive risk assessment, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries says the move is best for the pup’s safety. It will allow Koalani to grow up wild in the company of other monk seals rather than on a highly populated beach where there is the potential for human interactions and habituation.

This is also what NOAA decided for two previous pups born at Kaimana Beach – Rocky’s other pup, Kaimana, in 2017 and Kaiwi’s pup, Loli‘i, in 2021.

Rocky gave birth to the male pup, her 14th, on July 9 at Kaimana Beach, five years after giving birth to a female pup at the same spot, which was unexpected at the time.

She typically gives birth to pups at her own birthplace on the shores of Kauai.

It is unclear whether or not the pup, named Koalani, or “heavenly warrior,” by Waikiki Elementary students, has weaned for sure, but all signs suggest it is imminent.

Early Wednesday, observers saw the pup by himself at Kaimana Beach, with no sight of Rocky at 5:45 a.m. It appeared that Rocky had possibly weaned the pup, but she reappeared Wednesday evening and spent the night with Koalani.

NOAA Fisheries said in a Facebook post that Rocky left again in the pre-dawn hours this morning and that it was continuing to monitor Koalani to confirm his weaning and overall condition.

“Rocky’s pattern with her previous 13 pups is typically to make a single, final departure when weaning,” said NOAA Fisheries in the post. “Occasionally, she has come back for one final round of nursing and then departed to forage.”

When a mother seal weans her pup, officials said, she stops nursing and guiding the pup, ultimately leaving it on its own. She herself heads back out to forage for food, having eaten little to nothing while nursing, and to restore her own energy reserves.

To report monk seal sightings or other marine animals in distress, call NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.