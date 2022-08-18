comscore NOAA plans to relocate monk seal pup Koalani after weaning | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
NOAA plans to relocate monk seal pup Koalani after weaning

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Aug. 18, 2022
  • Updated 9:26 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian monk seal Koalani frolics on the sand on Monday, Aug. 1, at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaiian monk seal Koalani frolics on the sand on Monday, Aug. 1, at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki.

Moving Koalani will allow the seal to grow up wild with other monk seals rather than on a highly populated beach where there is the potential for human interaction. Read more

