With 12 days left in August, No. 3 Punahou already has more wins than all of last season.

The Buffanblu posted their second consecutive shutout to open their 2022 campaign, rolling Castle 42-0 on Thursday night at the Knights’ field.

Senior quarterback John-Keawe Sagapolutele, who started as a freshman in 2019, threw for 186 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Junior Alai Williams got things going with a 69-yard TD run on the game’s first play from scrimmage and later took a dump-off pass 55 yards for a touchdown to help Punahou (2-0) beat Castle (0-2) in just the third game played between the schools since 1972.

“It was a priority for us in the offseason to have as robust a schedule as we could put forth for the players,” Punahou coach Nate Kia said. “Having the opportunity to play different opponents, not just the same opponents over and over again as we do in ILH Open Division play, is helpful for the overall growth of our players.”

Granted, last year was just a five-game season, but the Buffanblu’s 1-4 record has been a motivating factor in the offseason to get ready for this year.

Senior defensive back Travis Ross, who had two interceptions in last week’s 35-0 win over Moanalua, added a 41-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the first quarter to put the Buffanblu up 21-0.

“Honestly, I think I’d rather have the picks, but it was nice to have the team block for me and make it easier for me to get that (punt return) touchdown,” Ross said.

Kekai Burnett and Owen Rappe had sacks before intermission for a Buffanblu defense that allowed negative yardage in the first half.

Castle finished with 30 total yards on offense for the game.

“This is good way to prepare for our real season against Saint Louis and Kamehameha,” said Burnett, a 6-foot-3 junior defensive lineman who holds scholarship offers from Oregon and Hawaii, among others. “We can do everything (on defense). When everybody is working together and playing as one team we can do anything.”

Backup quarterback Ty McCutcheon started the second half and finished 9-for-11 for 119 yards and a touchdown. He also had a 75-yard TD pass on his first play of the third quarter called back by a holding penalty.

Punahou was balanced on offense, with 156 rushing yards and 306 yards through the air. Williams finished with 83 yards on five carries and Iosepa Lyman rushed seven times for 40 yards.

“I think our execution was pretty crisp. They gave us some things to prepare for that were different than the last game,” Kia said. “For the most part the team executed the game plan pretty well.”

Punahou ramps up its schedule with games at Waianae and at No. 1 Kahuku in the next two weeks. The game on Aug. 26 will be just the third time the Buffablu have ever played at Raymond Torii Field.

“Having a diverse schedule to play is engaging for the players and allows us to develop and grow seeing different things, seeing different types of offense,” Kia said. “It creates a better football product we feel.”