Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s a lot to appreciate about the open-air charm of the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell — until the characteristic clear skies give way to a drenching downpour. Read more

There’s a lot to appreciate about the open-air charm of the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell — until the characteristic clear skies give way to a drenching downpour.

Even when skies are blue, the years haven’t been altogether kind to the structure, which is showing its age, as would any property built in 1956. A renovation would be welcome, particularly one as practical and measured as this one.

The city administration has proposed a series of improvements that would be implemented gradually over 12 years, at a total estimated cost topping $11.67 million. About $8.4 million is for a “tensile structure” that would cover the area with installed seating, protecting it from rain.

A tensile covering employs a thinner material that is stretched and suspended above as a roof, but without substantial ground support structures.

This is according to an environmental assessment draft filed on behalf of the city’s Department of Design and Construction. Comments on the draft (808ne.ws/waikikishellDEA) are due Monday; email jcondrey@honolulu.gov.

The preliminary finding, which seems supported by the facts, is that improvements would fit within the Shell’s current footprint and would not have a significant impact on the environment.

And although the planned cover structure would make the property more visible, it would not be higher than the Shell itself and would not affect views significantly.

The seats would be replaced, and 2,000 new fixed seats would take up part of the current lawn seating.

Other elements include:

>> Replacement of the sign structure at the west public entry.

>> Replacement of the existing open-air food concession.

>> Modification of the orchestra pit area to better accommodate portable seating.

It would be good to have a clearer idea of the look of the tensile covering, because they can range from a tentlike appearance to a more elaborate design. The “mountain peaks” structure over the Denver airport is one example.

The seating capacity would not expand, city officials say. But it would encourage a larger turnout for some events, especially if rain is expected. And this would be a good thing.

Especially while the Aloha Stadium is out of commission, Honolulu will need its entertainment venues. And refreshing the venerable Waikiki Shell would fill part of that gap.