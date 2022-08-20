Newport Harbor connection befuddles struggling Farrington

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Farrington couldn’t stop Newport Harbor’s aerial combination of Colton Joseph to Kashton Henjum on Friday. Read more

The Governors also couldn’t muster much offense for the second consecutive game.

Joseph completed three touchdown passes to Henjum and visiting Newport Harbor allowed only 122 yards of total offense in a 26-7 nonleague victory.

Henjum finished with five catches for 208 yards, while Joseph finished 14-for-26 for 290 yards.

“Offensively, we had to rely on a lot of quick strikes and big plays,” Newport Harbor coach Peter Lofthouse said. “We were able to execute some of those. Our starting wide receiver Kashton Henjum had three touchdowns and was huge for us tonight. Our quarterback Colton Joseph had some really big plays when we needed ’em.”

Both teams struggled to move the ball in the first quarter. Farrington had 27 yards of total offense, while Newport Harbor had four.

The Sailors scored first on a 76-yard scoring pass from Joseph to Henjum, who caught the ball down the right sideline and broke a tackle en route to the end zone to make it 6-0 with 9:07 left before halftime.

Newport Harbor scored on the same play on its next possession, with Joseph hitting Henjum for a 69-yard score. Michael Juarez Valencia’s PAT kick made it 13-0 with 6:05 remaining in the half.

“Both times the corner went with press (coverage) and the O-line gave us all the time we needed, and as usual Colton put it right on the money,” Henjum said.

Joseph, who was 0-for-5 in the first quarter, completed seven of 10 passes for 187 yards in the second.

The Governors punted four times, lost a fumble and had the half expire on their first-half possessions. Farrington’s deepest penetration was to the Newport Harbor 33. Sailors defensive lineman Alexe Pappageorge had two sacks before halftime.

Farrington went to a power-I formation to start the second half and it paid dividends as Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno scored on a 44-yard run. Jason Felipe’s PAT kick cut the Governors’ deficit to 13-7 with 3:15 remaining in the third.

The Sailors answered immediately on Josiah Lamarque’s 99-yard kickoff return for a score, which extended his team’s lead to 20-7.

“That was a huge play, because that definitely could have gone a completely different way,” Lofthouse said. “Farrington had a lot of momentum at that time and we were kind of struggling some offensively.”

Joseph and Henjum hooked up on a 33-pass touchdown pass on a slant with 8:41 remaining in the game.

Chansen Smith started at quarterback for Farrington in place of the injured MJ Moreno. Smith threw for 38 yards.

“We had a change at quarterback,” Farrington coach Daniel Sanchez said. “We had a sophomore in there, so we have to run the ball better and run plays that suit his abilities.”

The Governors lost 42-0 against Kapolei last week.

—

NEWPORT HARBOR (CALIF.) 26, FARRINGTON 7

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Newport Harbor (1-0)0 13 7 6 — 26

Farrington (1-2) 0 0 7 0 — 7

NH—Kashton Henjum 76 pass from Colton Joseph (kick failed)

NH—Henjum 69 pass from Joseph (Michael Juarez Valencia kick)

Farr—Ikaika Kuaana-Lacno 44 run (Jason Felipe kick)

NH—Josiah Lamarque 99 kickoff return (Juarez Valencia kick)

NH—Henjum 33 pass from Joseph (kick failed)

RUSHING—Newport Harbor: Harry Pullis 8-27, Joseph 4-17, Jackson Young 3-10, Christopher Cuchillo 2-8, Cameron Waterman 1-4, Bode Stefano 1-(minus 7). Farrington: Kuaana-Lacno 9-62, Zechariah Molitau 8-10, Dayvin Malaetia 4-9, Keona Taba 1-2, Kamakana Tisalona-Perez2-1, Chansen Smith 8-0.

PASSING—Newport Harbor: Joseph 14-26-0-290. Farrington: Smith 6-14-0-38

RECEIVING—Newport Harbor: Henjum 5-208, Daniel Remsen 3-42, Lamarque 2-17, McKay Ketchum 1-12, Jack Cereda 1-6, Tommy Robinson 1-6, Young 1-(minus 1). Farrington: Kamakana Tisalona-Perez 3-18, Molitau 2-17, Kein Kahele 1-3.

BIIF

KAMEHAMEHA-HAWAII 45, HAWAII PREP 0

At Paiea Stadium

Hawaii Prep (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

KS-Hawaii (2-0) 10 25 10 0 — 45

KSH—Tobey Lau 4 run (Elijah Dinkel kick)

KSH—Dinkel FG 32

KSH—Dinkel FG 32

KSH— Makaiokalani Snyder 8 pass from Michael Perry (Lau rush)

KSH— Kekainalu Fuerte 9 pass from Jadin Chaves (Dinkel kick)

KSH—Ty Watterson 40 pass from Perry (Dinkel kick)

KSH—Javan Feary 30 pass from Perry (Dinkel kick)

KSH—Dinkel FG 40

RUSHING—Hawaii Prep: Kela Livingston 6-33, Luke Hendricks 9-(minus 6). Kamehameha-Hawaii: Micah Perreira 10-35, Lau 6-32, M. Perry 7-14, Snyder 1-12, Xander Hoopai 2-2, TEAM 4-(minus 26).

PASSING—Hawaii Prep: Hendricks 9-26-2-60, Hayden Kalama 0-1-0-0.

Kamehameha-Hawaii: M. Perry 12-20- 0-210, Chaves 2-3-0-59, Adam Perry 0-2- 0-0. RECEIVING—Hawaii Prep: Alakai Aipia 3-34, Sam Landers 2-13, Lex Ni 2-11, Kekai Haines 2-2. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Snyder 7-75, Fuerte 3-65, Feary 2-39, Chandler Matsuyama 1-50, Watterson 1-40.

Also: