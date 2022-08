Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UH should expand parking for events

I applaud the University of Hawaii athletics department for a plan to expand the seating capacity at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex and for the Board of Regents’ approval of the project (“University of Hawaii regents OK $30M plan to add more seats for campus football field,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 19).

This increase of seating to 16,609 is vital for the football program to maintain its NCAA Division I status. The project also will relocate the track and field as well as build a soccer pitch inside the track to allow soccer games on campus.

My concern is: Where are the plans for more parking on campus? When a significant volleyball game and either a baseball or softball game is held at the same time, there have been numerous times when parking is not available on campus, and people left out of frustration.

As an avid volleyball fan, I support the UH athletic program and the school’s expansion of facilities on campus. However, in order for fans to support the teams and attend UH games, adequate parking needs to be built before the completion of this project.

Jeanne Castello

Hawaii Kai

Don’t cut doses of monkeypox vaccine

The state Department of Health (DOH) should resist the Biden administration’s reduction of monkeypox vaccine doses (“U.S. will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Aug. 9).

This is a potentially dangerous move about which even the vaccine manufacturer, Bavarian Nordic, has expressed concerns. Whether in the European Union or the U.S., our drugs and vaccines go through rigorous procedures before they’re cleared for effectiveness and safety.

How many times have we been cautioned about people cutting their prescription pills in order to save money?

The Biden administration is taking the first, full prescribed Jynneos dose and not even halving it, but dividing it among five people. This means the second required dose will bring them up to only two-fifths of a single dose. Both the manufacturer and current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement state two doses of Jynneos results in the best immunity. What gives? And since I got the first full dose, what will the administration do with me? I hope the DOH resists this, so we can have access to the full doses.

Lowell Denny

Kailua-Kona

Promote candidates who don’t sign-wave

I would like to invite the Star- Advertiser and our broadcast media to research and report on candidates who are choosing not to sign-wave during this political season. They understand the dangerous distraction this represents and are keeping our streets and sidewalks safer for all users.

What did they do instead? Perhaps beach cleanups, graffiti wipeouts, neighborhood walks, sending in repair requests on Honolulu 311, school improvement projects and more.

Please find out who these neighborhood heroes are. Let’s celebrate the candidates’ and their supporters’ hard work, and highlight their win-win ideas.

Eric McCutcheon

Maunalani Heights

Seniors have options to reduce drug costs

Regarding James Pritchett’s letter, “Elderly need drug plan to get needed medicine” (Star-Advertiser, Aug. 3): Drug costs can be covered for beneficiaries with original Medicare (Parts A and B) enrolled in a prescription drug plan (Part D). Medicare Advantage plans (Part C) often include prescription drug coverage.

Avoid lifetime late enrollment penalties by enrolling into Medicare, including Parts C or D, when you’re first eligible, usually at age 65, even if you aren’t taking medication. Actual drug coverage costs vary depending on if the beneficiary’s prescription is on the plan’s list of covered drugs, which pharmacy they prefer, and more.

Save by asking your doctor if you can take generic drugs. Ask your pharmacist for less expensive options. People who meet income and asset limits may receive financial help by applying for the “Extra Help” program with the Social Security Administration.

Request a free plan comparison or counseling session at hawaiiship.org or call our helpline at 808-586-7299 or 1-888-875-9229.

Wanda Anae-Onishi

Director, Hawaii Health Insurance Assistance Program

Corner of Ward, King dangerous

The corner at Ward Avenue and King Street is so dangerous during rush hour, I totally avoid crossing from Thomas Square to Straub Medical Center.

The drivers going up Ward are so impatient that even though traffic is not moving, they will cross at the yellow light, leaving their cars stuck in the intersection. A pedestrian or bicyclist has to weave in and out. The big danger is the drivers looking down at their phones, so you don’t know if they might just step on the gas.

To top it off, the cars turning up Ward from King do the same thing, with their cars left in the intersection. It is a nightmare for pedestrians and cyclists. I was not surprised to hear of an accident (“Cyclist in serious condition after collision with car,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 11).

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

