Born in Honolulu, Roman De Peralta grew up with a love of the ocean and ocean sports. When he formed a band with some friends at Castle High School who had similar interests, they chose the name Kolohe Kai. (A Hawaiian dictionary translation is “mischievous sea.”) The group’s first album, “This is the Life,” was released in 2009.

De Peralta, 30, was always the lead vocalist and resident composer. As years passed and other members’ interests changed, Kolohe Kai evolved into just De Peralta, who continues to use the band name.

Kolohe Kai released a new full-length album, “Hazel Eyes,” last month. Ten originals are inspired by De Peralta’s love of Hawaii and the ocean, and by his marriage on May Day 2021; one song offers encouragement to victims of bullying. A remake of Stevie Wonder’s 1976 hit, “Isn’t She Lovely,” adds a favorite oldie to the collection.

Fans will be able to hear the new songs when Kolohe Kai opens the “Hazel Eyes” tour on Sept. 10 at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell.

The album is available on the standard music platforms. To purchase a signed CD or for more information, go to kolohekaimusic.com.

It’s been three years since your last album, “Summer to Winter,” in 2019. What made now the time for new music?

There’s a lot of new music that I wrote during the COVID “vacation.” I got engaged and I got married, so a lot of life changes happened over the pandemic. And a lot of surfing went on over the last few years that inspired some of the surf songs on the album. That’s pretty much what happens for me. Life changes inspire me to write songs about it, and then we hit the studio and (the songs) come to life.

There’s life and there’s art, and so I have to ask if the video that shows you proposing to your wife is a re-creation of what actually happened?

That was actually the proposal. I was filming the music video, knowing that she was going to look her best, and have all these cameras on her, and be in a beautiful place. I included the family behind us and then dropped the question during one of the shots for the music video. So it was not planned for her, but it was definitely planned by me, so we got that very genuine moment for us to share on our video.

Bullying in schools is a problem that never ends. You address it with “I Think You’re Beautiful,” a poignant music video. What inspired you to take an interest in bullying?

When I was little I was “the kid with big eyebrows,” and I got picked on for that. I wrote the song remembering how I felt about myself when I was young. I didn’t feel good about myself, and the song is written to encourage kids to love themselves despite what they may be feeling or thinking about themselves. Bullying is probably one of the most negative things that our children are dealing with today, and I think bullies are bullies because they don’t feel good about themselves either. The song is written to encourage people to have self-esteem and feel good about themselves because everybody needs to feel beautiful in order to stop bullying.

What are you bringing to the Shell next month?

It’s going to be the biggest concert that we’ve ever done, our biggest headlining performance ever. (Radio station) Island 98.5 is proudly presenting the show, and the Opihi Pickers, Kimie Miner and Danny Kennedy (of the Mana‘o Company) are supporting us as opening acts. The Opihi Pickers and Danny Kennedy were popular in the ’90s, and here we come as the next generation. Four of the original (Kolohe Kai) band members are going to be there. Jasmine (Moikeha) is still singing with me, and Noah (Cronin), my cousin, the ukulele player of the original Kolohe Kai, is our sound guy now but does much more than just sound. It’s gonna be so much fun.

What else are you working on other than music and the tour?

I’ve been playing golf once a week lately. I just got sponsored by TaylorMade, so I’d better get better to represent them on social media.