comscore Aloha Festivals celebrates return of in-person events throughout September | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aloha Festivals celebrates return of in-person events throughout September

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER. Hawaii Pa‘u Princess Shavonn Okamura rides down Kalakaua Avenue during the Aloha Festivals Floral Parade on Sept. 28, 2019, in Waikiki.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER.

    Hawaii Pa‘u Princess Shavonn Okamura rides down Kalakaua Avenue during the Aloha Festivals Floral Parade on Sept. 28, 2019, in Waikiki.

Aloha Festivals, Hawaii’s longest-running cultural festival, is returning next month with its traditional in-person events following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
2 deputy superintendents added to Hawaii Department of Education amid concerns about bureaucracy

Scroll Up