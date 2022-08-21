Aloha Festivals celebrates return of in-person events throughout September

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloha Festivals, Hawaii’s longest-running cultural festival, is returning next month with its traditional in-person events following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Aloha Festivals, Hawaii’s longest-running cultural festival, is returning next month with its traditional in-person events following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebration of the state’s aloha spirit will launch with the Royal Court investiture and opening ceremony on Sept. 10, followed by the 68th annual Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a block party on Sept. 17. The colorful finale — the 74th Annual Floral Parade — will be held Sept. 24.

Aloha Festivals was first held in 1946 as Aloha Week. Organizers said the three signature events will highlight the 2022 theme of “Aloha ‘Aina, Love of the Land.”

Also back are the familiar red-and-yellow festival ribbons, a fundraiser for the celebration. The $5 ribbons will be available for purchase at select events and can be ordered now online at AlohaFestivals.com/shop. Also available will be apparel from a limited Aloha Festivals X Hawaii’s Finest collaboration. Updated information on merchandise sales will be posted on the website.

Here are more details about the three marquee events:

>> Royal Court investiture and opening ceremony, Sept. 10, 4 to 6 p.m. The stately investiture at Helumoa Gardens at The Royal Hawaiian, A Luxury Collection Resort honors Hawaii’s alii, and this year’s Aloha Festivals Royal Court will don regalia worn only by alii of the highest rank, according to a news release. Following the investiture, the opening ceremony at the Royal Grove at the Royal Hawaiian Center will feature hula and mele by Ka La ‘Onohi Mai O Ha‘eha‘e.

>> 68th Annual Waikiki Ho‘olaule‘a, Sept 17, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Kalakaua Avenue. Booths will sell food, crafts and other items, while entertainment will be provided on five stages, with performances by Kapena, Ho‘o­kena and other artists.

>> 74th Annual Floral Parade, Sept. 24, 9 a.m. to noon, from Ala Moana Park along Kalakaua Avenue to Kapiolani Park. The parade, presented by ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, will include intricate floral floats, pa‘u riders on horseback, marching bands and other participants.

Aloha Festivals 2022 is also supported by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, City and County of Honolulu, Royal Hawaiian Center, Hawaiian Airlines, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, Hawaii’s Finest, Outrigger Hospitality Group, Waikiki Beach Walk and Hawaii Children & Youth Day.

For more information, visit AlohaFestivals.com or call 808-923-1094.