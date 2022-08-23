comscore Newly named Kulanihako‘i High School to make debut on Maui | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Newly named Kulanihako‘i High School to make debut on Maui

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • LYLE MYERS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The Hawaii Board of Education on Thursday approved the name of the new high school under construction on Maui, Kulanihako‘i High School in Kihei.

    LYLE MYERS / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

A new Maui high school that is scheduled to open in the spring was officially named Kulanihako‘i High School on Thursday. The Hawaii Board of Education approved the recommendation for the school whose placeholder name was Kihei High School. Read more

