Central Pacific Bank selects new class of women entrepreneurs

Central Pacific Bank has unveiled its new cohort of women entrepreneurs who are participating in the WE by Rising Tide financial management program.

The free 10-week course, sponsored by the CPB Foundation and aio Foundation, in partnership with the Patsy T. Mink Center for Business and Leadership, helps provide women business owners with tools to grow their operations.

“We are thrilled to be working with a new group of talented women who are committed to taking their businesses to new heights,” Central Pacific Bank Executive Vice Chair Catherine Ngo said.

Susan Utsugi, Central Pacific Bank vice president of business banking and one of the program’s founding members, said the participants will learn from and network with industry experts regarding financial management, marketing strategies and advertising opportunities, while also making new friends they will be able to consult in the business community.

“Cohort 2 is an exceptional group of women small-business owners who represent multiple business sectors,” said Director Colleen McAluney, Patsy T. Mink Center for Business &Leadership. “They will join 20 alumni as we build a diverse, supportive community of women entrepreneurs through the WE by Rising Tide program.”

The following 19 women are participants in the 2022 class:

>> Dr. Stacy Ammerman, Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons

>> Laurie Baron, Gallery Baron dba Nohea Gallery

>> Katie Bennett, Family Mediation Hawaii

>> Deanna Cornelius, The Happy Bento LLC

>> Haylin Dennison, Haylin Dennison, LCSW (licensed clinical social worker)

>> Raina deVault, Maui Traffic Control Services LLC

>> Dr. Amelia Fong, Aina Haina Eye Center

>> April Hall, Keiki Kaukau (creates toys representing Hawaii and its cultures)

>> Dr. Lori Ann Kim, Hoku‘ula Eyecare

>> Alissa Kimura, A Kimura Consulting LLC (financial consulting)

>> Stacey Leong, Stacey Leong Design LLC (graphic design)

>> Shellie Norman, Island Dermatology LLC dba Koru Medical Spa

>> Brandis Sarich, Brandis Sarich Art + Architecture LLC

>> Dr. Emilie Sumida,Children’s Dentistry of Maui

>> Jasmine Tanioka, Tanioka’s Seafoods &Catering

>> Tanya Uyehara, Laha‘ole Designs (Hawaii-inspired jewelry, clothing and accessories)

>> Kiani Wong, Kaka‘ako Kasuals (slippers, sandals, thongs and flip-flops)

>> Rose Wong, Kolohe (Hawaii-­based jewelry)

>> Jamie Yoshida, The Bead Gallery, Honolulu (jewelry)