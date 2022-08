Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The opening of a Liberty Dialysis clinic in Nanakuli is surely welcome news for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients in Leeward Oahu (“New dialysis clinic in Nanakuli fills growing need,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 17).

However, we should not overlook the troubling 38% increase in ESRD (or kidney failure) prevalence in our community from 2010 to 2018 cited in your article. While COVID-19 and most recently monkeypox have dominated headlines, ESRD and its main underlying causes, diabetes and high blood pressure, continue to exact a growing toll in health care costs, in suffering, and in premature death.

In most cases, ESRD can be prevented or delayed through the combination of healthy lifestyles (exercise, diet, stress reduction) and timely primary care screening and treatment. Through education and making changes in our personal behaviors, the power lies within us to celebrate a future in which we stop needing to build more dialysis clinics because ESRD has been brought under control.

Stephen Lung

Kaimuki

Not all Christians are Republicans

Melvin Partido Sr.’s letter concerning Christianity and the Republican Party is disturbing (“Christian voters would put GOP in power here,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 23). He presumes that all Republicans are Christians in the same way he is.

Fortunately, this is not true.

Thomas Luna

McCully

Hawaii knows it’s no sin to be tolerant of others

The letter from Melvin Partido Sr. promoting total support for the GOP and his own parochial views of Christianity sounds very much like a call for the formation of a Christian Taliban (“Christian voters would put GOP in power here,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 23). He is more than welcome to have his own views, but the bigotry he seems to promote is abhorrent to most people in Hawaii. Being tolerant and progressive is not a sin.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

Anderson, Penn need to adjust their approach

Ikaika Anderson would make a terrific actor based on his “with every fiber of my being” speech. That was Academy Award material if he decides to follow that path. William Shatner would have been proud of Anderson’s performance. He also showed a whole lot of teeth in his campaign ads.

In contrast, B.J. Penn didn’t show any teeth even when he was supposedly smiling. But what they both had in common is that they lost their respective primary races.

In my humble opinion, if either Anderson or Penn decides to run for elected office again, they need to make some adjustments.

Anderson will have to tone down the emotion that comes across as fake, like he’s acting. Penn will have to smile more and show some teeth. If he carries aunty’s baby on the campaign trail, that baby is going to cry, guaranteed.

Judd Ota

Aiea

Commentary downplays serious Red Hill dangers

In his commentary, hydrogeologist Paul Eyre made two statements that require scrutiny (“Tragic consequences of a broken trust,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 14).

He said, “Since February 2022 water sampling has shown that the groundwater contamination has receded back to its pre-November 2021 levels and that water pumped from Red Hill Shaft appears to be safe to drink.” Has the Navy resumed pumping from the Red Hill shaft without the public’s knowledge? Has the state Department of Health (DOH) certified these samples as being safe to drink?

Eyre also referred to “many local hydrogeologists’ understanding that the Halawa/Waimalu areas are not at risk from the contamination at Red Hill.” But the opposite is true: Groundwater flow assessments made by the hydrogeologists at the Board of Water Supply, DOH and the University of Hawaii show flow toward Halawa.

Moreover, the recent discovery of fuel in a Moanalua Valley monitoring well foreshadows fuel movement toward the Moanalua drinking water wells (“Board of Water Supply says petroleum contamination detected in Moanalua monitoring well,” Star- Advertiser, Aug. 5).

Show us your data, Mr. Eyre.

Melanie Lau

Moanalua Valley

Kailua loses a valuable asset as gallery closes

The closing party for Island Treasures Art Gallery in Kailua was historic with a lively crowd of art lovers. The event was ironic and tragic as it was both a celebration and a funeral.

It is sad that Alexander & Baldwin could not find a viable path that would honor, support and sustain this outstanding local art gallery.

Instead, I believe A&B eliminated a uniquely valuable cultural Kailua asset by imposing extreme fiscal and lease requirements. This is a major setback for scores of artists, artisans, art appreciators and collectors. Its absence is a great loss to the creative profile of Kailua.

I know that “progress” marches on. Still, I consider A&B to be “cultural assassins.”

I think that it owes Kailua a serious apology. Thank you, Island Treasures. You will be missed.

David Friedman

Kailua

