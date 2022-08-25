comscore 4 more monkeypox cases reported, bringing state total to 22, Department of Health says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

4 more monkeypox cases reported, bringing state total to 22, Department of Health says

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.

The Hawaii Department of Health on Wednesday reported four additional cases of monkeypox, bringing the total reported in the state since early June to 22 cases. Read more

