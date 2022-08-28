Volunteers remove trash and paint over graffiti in Chinatown
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cy Feng, of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, painted over graffiti Saturday on the wall of a Chinatown business.
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Wesley Fong, former president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, said he wants to make Chinatown “safe and secure” for residents and tourists. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm and Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan were also at the second annual “Chinatown Cleanup.”
MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Rick Blangiardi was among the public officials who participated in Saturday’s “Chinatown Cleanup” along with about 100 city employees. Blangiardi spoke to the media about the effort.