comscore Volunteers remove trash and paint over graffiti in Chinatown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Volunteers remove trash and paint over graffiti in Chinatown

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:36 p.m.
  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Cy Feng, of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, painted over graffiti Saturday on the wall of a Chinatown business.

    MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Cy Feng, of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, painted over graffiti Saturday on the wall of a Chinatown business.

  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Wesley Fong, former president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, said he wants to make Chinatown “safe and secure” for residents and tourists. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm and Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan were also at the second annual “Chinatown Cleanup.”

    MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Wesley Fong, former president of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii, said he wants to make Chinatown “safe and secure” for residents and tourists. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm and Honolulu Police Department Chief Joe Logan were also at the second annual “Chinatown Cleanup.”

  • MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM Mayor Rick Blangiardi was among the public officials who participated in Saturday’s “Chinatown Cleanup” along with about 100 city employees. Blangiardi spoke to the media about the effort.

    MARK LADAO / MLADAO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Mayor Rick Blangiardi was among the public officials who participated in Saturday’s “Chinatown Cleanup” along with about 100 city employees. Blangiardi spoke to the media about the effort.

Motorists driving along North King Street through Chinatown today might notice a few freshly painted walls on some of the buildings that used to be covered by graffiti. Read more

Previous Story
No new winners after final Hawaii primary election tally

Scroll Up