University of Hawaii Naval ROTC launches program to train Marines

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:59 p.m.
  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM University of Hawaii NROTC Marine midshipmen marched toward the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex on Thursday for training.

  • KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Dylan Yamaguchi, University of Hawaii NROTC Marine midshipman, demonstrated ammo can lifts for fellow students during training at the Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex on Thursday.

The University of Hawaii for the first time in history has students participating in each military branch’s Reserve Officer Training Corps program. This academic year the university’s newly formed Naval ROTC program — which officially started last year — launched its Marine Corps option, allowing midshipmen to train as Marines under Marine Corps instructors. Read more

