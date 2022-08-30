comscore Column: Hawaii’s first ladies have long record of accomplishments | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Hawaii’s first ladies have long record of accomplishments

  • By former Gov. Neil Abercrombie
  • Today
  • Updated 6:19 p.m.
  • Neil Abercrombie was governor of Hawaii from 2010 to 2014.

    Neil Abercrombie was governor of Hawaii from 2010 to 2014.

In a recent letter to the editor, Makana Hicks presumes to lecture Lt. Gov. Josh Green on how he should regard his wife (“Native Hawaiians aren’t just the ‘host culture,’” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24). Should Green become governor, the letter contends, Jamie Green will not exist in her own right, but only as a “decorative” side piece fit only to “entertain and serve guests of the governor.” Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Instead of raising rates, make parking free; We must find more ways to help the homeless; Point missed in debate over mall shooting

Scroll Up