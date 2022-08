Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The city is considering raising parking rates at meters and municipal lots (“City considering increasing Oahu parking costs,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24). But has it considered the impact on businesses?

Look at Chinatown, where businesses are barely hanging on. Raise the parking fee for a leisurely lunch to $9 or $12 and that would steer many elsewhere to places with free parking. A lot of the parking in that area is provided by the city lots.

Where is it written that agencies must balance revenue and costs anyway? It is accepted that parks, police, fire and other services will be subsidized by property taxes. Can parking at low rates be one of these services provided to support area businesses?

Jon Yanagida

Mililani

Little League team made Hawaii and U.S. proud

Congratulations to the new world champion Hawaii Little League team, coaches, staff and parents (“World domination! Honolulu completes a masterful run through the Little League World Series,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 29).

The players’ talent and visible character had me watching every game until the final championship competition. They are a great testament to Hawaii and the United States.

Way to go!

Russell Smith

San Angelo, Texas

Caring for one another helps us live longer

U.S. life expectancy dropped by nearly two years between 2019 to 2020 (1.8 years precisely), according to August’s National Vital Statistics Report. Some states experienced three-year declines, but Hawaii’s was 0.2 years.

The islands retained the nation’s highest life expectancy (80.7 years). Mississippi’s life expectancy is almost 10 years lower (71.9), coupled with larger 2019-2020 declines. Two years ago, I reflected on controversial interventions (“Know that we might hurt one another,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Aug. 9, 2020). States that reopened from COVID-19 shutdowns earlier lost more life expectancy. Two years later, 400 Americans still die daily from COVID-19.

Emergency response will adapt as we learn from mistakes. But new pandemics will strike. And the lives we saved together will always be worth it.

Dylan Armstrong

Punahou

Student loan relief used to solicit votes for Dems

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is simply a Democratic-driven attempt to solicit votes.

This program should include anyone earning under $125,000 a year. Why would Biden engage in a shameful and discriminating fashion just to improve his deteriorating performance rating? To attract the younger-generation voters of the future.

In Hawaii and across the nation, families struggle just to put at least one meal on the table on a daily basis, while even some Hawaii political leaders applaud the president’s actions. Creating a specific benefit program for this selected group only is discrimination, the misuse of taxpayer dollars and an abuse of political power.

As we say in Hawaii, share the aloha for everyone who qualifies nationwide.

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Ukrainians outshine U.S. in patriotism of citizens

For six months, the Ukrainians have shown us who they are. Their president, leaders, soldiers, journalists and people on the street are impressive. Their motivation and determination are transparent. They know they fight for freedom. They want to keep it, and possibly they will succeed. Most impressive is how clearly they see, think, speak and act.

Compare that to the United States of America, now more like the Divided States of America — by race, class, politics and beliefs. Many choose to follow those who spread falsehoods and conspiracies unhinged from reality, and hate and rage over respectful dialogue.

Once the beacon of freedom and an example for the world, we are squandering what was won by previous generations of clear-thinking Americans.

The Ukrainians see clearly, while our vision is clouded. If we do not correct ourselves, we will be blinded by our own hands and our freedom will be unrecognizable.

Gary Kawakami

Kaneohe

Corporate greed drives heedless climate change

The single greatest threat to humanity is climate change. To be clear, the Earth will be fine; we’re just going to render our species extinct. Is it inevitable? Pervasive greed and short-sighted gullibility say yes.

The corporate mindset of creating wealth irrespective of the consequences, is nowhere better displayed than in the fossil-fuel industry. The days of providing a service and jobs for a reasonable return on one’s investment is gone. Why would a billion dollars in an offshore bank be acceptable, if you can have two? They have successfully used messaging to convince an all-too-science-illiterate public to mindlessly consume today, and tomorrow will take care of itself.

Mitigation rather than prevention may be the best strategy at this point. The system will continue to serve the wealthy. Be a decent citizen and help where you can, but in the meantime, head for the high ground and build an ark.

Kevin Johnson

Kapolei

Unwise to rush closure of key power plant

Damn the people, full speed ahead with our green agenda (“7% surge in Oahu electric bills projected next month,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 7)!

It’s the mantra of local politicians, energy companies and regulators. It’s the reason you will pay Hawaiian Electric a lot more. The decision-making was time-based, not condition-based. They have rushed to shut down a key power plant without first having an affordable alternative in place.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

