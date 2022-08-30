Prep profile: Moanalua bowler Masie Shimabukuro wants spare-time hobby in her future
By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:44 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua High School varsity bowler Masie Shimabukuro at The Fort Shafter Bowling Center
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua bowler Masie Shimabukuro has a goal to double major in hospitality management and food management in college. But she wants to keep bowling. Shimabukuro practiced at the Fort Shafter Bowling Center on Monday.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Moanalua bowler Masie Shimabukuro has made her mark in OIA bowling. She posed at the Fort Shafter Bowling Center on Monday.