comscore Candidates for Hawaii governor stake out different visions for Red Hill | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Candidates for Hawaii governor stake out different visions for Red Hill

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTOS Josh Green, left, James “Duke” Aiona.

    COURTESY PHOTOS

    Josh Green, left, James “Duke” Aiona.

  • U.S. NAVY / JAN. 18 The problems at Red Hill are a top issue for gubernatorial candidates Josh Green and James “Duke” Aiona. Van Garcia, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, performed maintenance at the Red Hill well.

    U.S. NAVY / JAN. 18

    The problems at Red Hill are a top issue for gubernatorial candidates Josh Green and James “Duke” Aiona. Van Garcia, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor, performed maintenance at the Red Hill well.

Gubernatorial hopefuls Josh Green and James “Duke” Aiona both say that if elected in November, Red Hill will be a top priority and they will push the Navy to move faster to permanently shut it down. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s Little League World Series champions welcomed home

Scroll Up