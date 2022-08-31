Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Aug. 31, 2022 Today Updated 9:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR Today VOLLEYBALL OIA East girls: Farrington vs. Anuenue, 5 p.m. at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kalani, 5 p.m.; Castle at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kailua at Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; Roosevelt at McKinley, 7 p.m. OIA West girls: Pearl City at Kapolei, 7 p.m. THURSDAY SOCCER College women: Cal State East Bay vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 10 a.m. at Chaminade. College men: Cal Poly Humboldt vs. Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, UCLA vs. West Virginia, 4:45 p.m.; Texas State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. OIA West girls: Aiea at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Mililani, 7 p.m.; Campbell at Waianae, 7 p.m. ANNOUNCEMENT CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL Castle is seeking head coaches for girls varsity soccer, girls water polo, and swimming. Duties and responsibilities include: organize and supervise a total sports program; relate to student-athletes and public relations. Qualifications: college degree preferred, knowledge of the technical aspects of the sport, good communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies, NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification and at least two years of coaching at the high school level or above. E-mail resume and cover letter to: laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us Deadline: noon on Sept. 15. BIIF Tuesday Girls Varsity Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 25-18, 25-15, 25-16 OIA East Monday Girls Varsity Farrington def. Kalani 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 Girls JV Farrington def. Kalani 21-7, 21-17 Girls White Kalani def. Farrington 21-19, 21-19 ILH Tuesday Girls Varsity II Le Jardin def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22, 25-22, 25-22 Maryknoll def. Hanalani 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 Girls JV Punahou-Blue def. Damien 26-24, 25-16 Previous Story 11 Wahine volleyball newcomers will get to experience fans in stands