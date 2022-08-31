Scoreboard – Aug. 31, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

CALENDAR

Today

VOLLEYBALL

OIA East girls: Farrington vs. Anuenue,

5 p.m. at Kalani; Kaimuki at Kalani, 5 p.m.; Castle at Kaiser, 7 p.m.; Kailua at Kalaheo, 7 p.m.; Roosevelt at McKinley, 7 p.m.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Kapolei,

7 p.m.

THURSDAY

SOCCER

College women: Cal State East Bay vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 10 a.m. at Chaminade.

College men: Cal Poly Humboldt vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 7 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Volleyball Challenge, UCLA vs. West Virginia, 4:45 p.m.; Texas State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. Matches at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

OIA West girls: Aiea at Waialua, 6 p.m.; Nanakuli at Mililani, 7 p.m.; Campbell at Waianae, 7 p.m.

ANNOUNCEMENT

CASTLE HIGH SCHOOL

Castle is seeking head coaches for girls varsity soccer, girls water polo, and swimming. Duties and responsibilities include: organize and supervise a total sports

program; relate to student-athletes and public relations. Qualifications: college

degree preferred, knowledge of the

technical aspects of the sport, good

communication skills, computer literacy, knowledge of DOE/OIA policies, NFHS fundamentals of coaching certification and at least two years of coaching at the high school level or above. E-mail resume and cover letter to: laynie.sueyasu@k12.hi.us Deadline: noon on Sept. 15.

BIIF

Tuesday

Girls Varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Pahoa 25-18, 25-15,

25-16

OIA East

Monday

Girls Varsity

Farrington def. Kalani 19-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8

Girls JV

Farrington def. Kalani 21-7, 21-17

Girls White

Kalani def. Farrington 21-19, 21-19

ILH

Tuesday

Girls Varsity II

Le Jardin def. Hawaii Baptist 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Maryknoll def. Hanalani 25-21, 25-17, 25-20

Girls JV

Punahou-Blue def. Damien 26-24, 25-16