comscore Honolulu Police Department finalizing rules for issuing gun-carrying permits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu Police Department finalizing rules for issuing gun-carrying permits

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 23 The Honolulu Police Commission is holding a public hearing on gun- carrying permits on Oct. 4. Handgun users shoot at the 808 Gun Club range in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 23

    The Honolulu Police Commission is holding a public hearing on gun- carrying permits on Oct. 4. Handgun users shoot at the 808 Gun Club range in Honolulu.

Nearly 400 people have applied to carry a gun in public in Honolulu since the U.S. Supreme Court left it to the states to decide the rules, and police are close to finalizing a process for issuing permits, officers told the Honolulu Police Commission on Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
HART launches rigorous rail system trial-run phase

Scroll Up