comscore Editorial: City must ensure smooth debut for Honolulu’s rail system | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: City must ensure smooth debut for Honolulu’s rail system

  • Today
  • Updated 8 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A train approaches the Halaulani (Leeward Community College) station on Tuesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A train approaches the Halaulani (Leeward Community College) station on Tuesday.

Honolulu’s rail system has reached a critical stage, with extensive trial testing underway in advance of actually accepting riders and moving them from one point to another. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: New setbacks for Oahu shorelines

Scroll Up