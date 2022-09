Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Abercrombie right about first ladies

I want to thank former Gov. Neil Abercrombie for his fantastic commentary, “Hawaii first ladies have long record of accomplishments” (Star- Advertiser, Aug. 30).

I agree with him wholeheartedly. I considered Makana Hicks’ letter insulting to first lady Dawn Ige and all former first ladies (“Native Hawaiians aren’t just the ‘host culture’,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 24).

Thanks again to Abercrombie for a great informative letter.

Art Frank

Waianae

Primary should advance only top 2 candidates

Eliminating the primary-election restriction to vote only for candidates in your selected party is a good idea.

However, we should take it one step further by placing only the top two candidates who received the most votes for each office on the ballot in the general election, regardless of their party affiliation.

This would eliminate party crossover voting in the primary election.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

A good substitute for cigarettes in your mouth

I recently learned of a constructive way to deal with the ritual of holding a cigarette, lifting it toward one’s mouth, and savoring the taste and the expanding of the lungs as one takes a drag: cinnamon sticks.

Ironically, I learned of this from a nicotine addict.

Sarah Kay

Keaau, Hawaii island

