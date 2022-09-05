comscore Column: In the presence of monk seals, bystanders behave cluelessly | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: In the presence of monk seals, bystanders behave cluelessly

  • By Elizabeth Neil
  • Today
  • Updated 9:34 p.m.

I’m from Australia and recently visited Oahu as a tourist and was privileged to see Hawaiian monk seals in their natural habitat. On the Waikiki strip. I kept my distance, but not everyone did. This is my experience. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Make room for wheelchairs, ramp vans

Scroll Up