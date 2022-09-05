Off the News: Mail that ballot early, and track it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It shouldn’t be that difficult to do it right: Mail-in ballots must be received — not postmarked, but be in — by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Send it too close to the deadline, though, and it may not arrive in time. That’s what happened to more than 3,000 Hawaii voters in the primary, and that’s a great loss.

There is no guaranteed timeline for delivering mail, but generally, seven days out will suffice. Sign in at hawaii.ballottrax.net to track your ballot, and if not received on Election Day, vote at your election center (the mailed ballot will be voided). Depositing ballots at a drop box is also an option.