Off the News: Mail that ballot early, and track it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Mail that ballot early, and track it

  • Today
  • Updated 8:04 a.m.

It shouldn’t be that difficult to do it right: Mail-in ballots must be received — not postmarked, but be in — by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Send it too close to the deadline, though, and it may not arrive in time. That’s what happened to more than 3,000 Hawaii voters in the primary, and that’s a great loss. Read more

