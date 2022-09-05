Hawaii could see bump in visitors from Japan as travel restrictions ease
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:18 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY ERIN KHAN / AUG. 2
Changes to Japan’s travel policies are expected to help increase visitors to Hawaii from Japan. Above, passengers disembarked a Japan Airlines flight last month at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. It marked the return of direct flights to Hawaii island from Japan since the pandemic.
COURTESY ERIN KHAN / AUG. 2
The Hawaii Tourism Authority joined federal, state and county leaders in welcoming the resumption of travel from Japan to the Big Island with the return of Japan Airlines’ nonstop service between Tokyo and Kona. Above, officials waved at arriving visitors.