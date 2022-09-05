comscore Hawaii could see bump in visitors from Japan as travel restrictions ease | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii could see bump in visitors from Japan as travel restrictions ease

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY ERIN KHAN / AUG. 2 Changes to Japan’s travel policies are expected to help increase visitors to Hawaii from Japan. Above, passengers disembarked a Japan Airlines flight last month at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. It marked the return of direct flights to Hawaii island from Japan since the pandemic.

    Changes to Japan’s travel policies are expected to help increase visitors to Hawaii from Japan. Above, passengers disembarked a Japan Airlines flight last month at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole. It marked the return of direct flights to Hawaii island from Japan since the pandemic.

  • COURTESY ERIN KHAN / AUG. 2 The Hawaii Tourism Authority joined federal, state and county leaders in welcoming the resumption of travel from Japan to the Big Island with the return of Japan Airlines’ nonstop service between Tokyo and Kona. Above, officials waved at arriving visitors.

    The Hawaii Tourism Authority joined federal, state and county leaders in welcoming the resumption of travel from Japan to the Big Island with the return of Japan Airlines’ nonstop service between Tokyo and Kona. Above, officials waved at arriving visitors.

The Japanese government on Wednesday is significantly easing border controls by eliminating requirements for pre- departure COVID-19 tests for travelers who have received at least three vaccine doses, and increasing daily entry caps to 50,000 from 20,000. Read more

