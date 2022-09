Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With respect to the proposal to paint two rainbow crosswalks at the corners of Kalakaua and Kapahulu avenues (“Rainbow crosswalk to honor LGBTQ+ community proposed for Waikiki,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 4): Who will pay for this, and who will maintain it? And most important: Why single out any community as a group to be welcomed to Hawaii?

I am of Mexican descent, and as such am a member of the largest minority group in this country, and I propose that we paint Mexican flags on those crosswalks to honor the Hispanic community. And I am a senior citizen, which is an even larger sector of the community than Hispanics. Why don’t we create a new symbol and paint it on the crosswalks to honor the kupuna?

Or, how about repainting the faded crosswalks? How about cutting trees that obfuscate road signs and traffic lights? How about fixing potholes that make crossing the street so dangerous that pedestrians look down rather than up for fear of falling?

I take no issue with the LGBTQ+ community, or any other group. Everybody deserves to be treated with respect. Nobody deserves special treatment. Our time, money, creativity and energy should be spent creating a safe and welcoming Hawaii for all people, including the residents of Hawaii.

Malia Wood

Kailua

Halekauwila rail plan most damaging possible

Dan Nakaso’s account of stopping rail at Halekauwila and South streets should be read word for word, reread, and discussed as calmly as possible at the dinner table (“Shortened line means jump in Kakaako boardings, |exits,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 4).

The Halekauwila plan will triple the number of people who get out in the midst of the court buildings and the historic Civic Center. Eighty-four percent are projected to continue to Ala Moana, the University of Hawaii, Waikiki and other points east, yet there is no apparent plan for a bus hub, there being no space for one. This explains why projected rail ridership will drop again, this time by 16%.

Regardless of which camp you are in (on to Ala Moana or stop at Middle Street), the Halekauwila Street plan will result in the most damaging and least effective rail possible.

Tom Coffman

Kaneohe

Mahalo to Little League team for great series

Whoa little brahs: amazing World Series performance! Mahalo for an extremely entertaining few weeks. We are very happy for you all, including the wonderful coaches. You make us proud.

Glenn Kimata

Alison Oshiro

Westminster, Colo.

Brian Kimata

Nuuanu Valley

Hawaii baseball team won with grace, humility

Who says “nice guys” don’t win championships?

Honolulu’s 2022 Little League World Series team did more than win a championship. It showed the world you can win and be nice guys at the same time.

Mahalo to coaches Gerald Oda, Keith Oda and Willis Kato along with the parents of the players for modeling and exemplifying what it means to win with grace and humility.

Every sports coach and leader (political, business, academic, etc.) can learn from this team. Stressing We>Me is a powerful message in a 21st century world of social media, where daily narcissistic reminders promote a Me>We mentality.

For a brief moment in life, this team showed the world what we can do if we work together. My hope is what we saw over the past few weeks in Williamsport, Pa., will model the aloha spirit of true sportsmanship. Mahalo to the Honolulu Little League team!

Alan Shoho

San Antonio, Texas

Pressure Navy to shut Red Hill tanks sooner

I am an 11-year-old who thinks that the Red Hill fuel tanks must be drained faster and more efficiently than the Navy has said it will. This is important because if the tanks break, all the fuel will render the water in the aquifer below them poisonous and unusable. That could make it hard to or even impossible to live on this island.

I suggest that people protest and pressure the Navy to make and act on a plan that will drain the Red Hill tanks faster, and for the Navy to listen to the people, stop dragging its feet, and work harder on draining the 79-year-old tanks at Red Hill that have leaked and poisoned lots of people.

Luke Nagasako

Makiki

