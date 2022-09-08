comscore Former defense contractor pleads guilty to PPP fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Former defense contractor pleads guilty to PPP fraud

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:39 p.m.

A former Hawaii defense contractor changed his plea to guilty in federal court Wednesday, admitting he defrauded banks of more than $22.8 million intended to help businesses struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

Previous Story
‘Safe and Sound Waikiki’ ramps up district’s crime-fighting, social service effort

Scroll Up