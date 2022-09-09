comscore Hawaii primary election’s last legal challenges are dismissed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii primary election’s last legal challenges are dismissed

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.

No new winners have been declared in Hawaii’s primary election in August as the result of several legal challenges filed by losing candidates and a handful of voters. Read more

