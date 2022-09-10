Man, 52, in critical condition after back-to-back crashes in Lihue

A 52-year-old Lihue man is in critical condition following multiple vechicle crashes on Friday evening, according to the Kauai Police Department.

According to preliminary reports, just after 11:15 p.m. KPD received a report of a white Toyota SUV traveling westbound on Kaumualii Highway and hitting a vehicle near the Kauai Humane Society before fleeing the area.

The vehicle then rear-ended a Toyota pickup truck west of the Halfway Bridge and continued traveling west before hitting a silver Nissan sedan. No injuries were reported in the first two incidents, but the 34-year-old driver of the Nissan and a 3-year-old passenger were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after the vehicle was struck.

The SUV then came to a rest on its side on the eastbound guardrail. The driver was later extracted and transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, although a preliminary report indicates that alcohol and speed may have been factors.