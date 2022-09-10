comscore Editorial: Eco-friendly food ware | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Eco-friendly food ware

  Today
  • Updated 7:23 p.m.

It has been about seven years since the city first banned those ubiquitous thin plastic checkout bags from grocery stores and other businesses, leaving Oahu residents to bring their own bag or pay 15 cents for a reusable or recyclable one. Read more

