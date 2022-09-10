comscore Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s Visitor Industry Charity Walk donations top $2 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s Visitor Industry Charity Walk donations top $2 million

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:45 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 Participants from Lanakila Teaching and Learning Centers jump before the start of the Charity Walk in 2019 at Magic Island.

The Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk raised $2.2 million for local nonprofits. Read more

