Hawaii Lodging & Tourism Association’s Visitor Industry Charity Walk donations top $2 million

The Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association’s 43rd Visitor Industry Charity Walk raised $2.2 million for local nonprofits.

The walk, which returned Aug. 20 as an in-person event in all four major counties for the first time since 2019, drew more than 5,000 participants.

“While there was some uncertainty surrounding Charity Walk this year, we are pleased to see that the aloha spirit remains strong in our community,” HLTA President and CEO Mufi Hannemann said in a statement.

“To top $2 million in our first year back to a live event is amazing, and it really speaks to how important Charity Walk is to so many people,” Hannemann said. “This is the local tourism industry’s way of showing our appreciation to our community, and we are grateful to have this opportunity again.”

He said participants raised $1.05 million on Maui, $456,000 on Kauai, $360,000 on Oahu and $360,000 on Hawaii island.

“Maui has again led the way with a strong showing, raising just over a million dollars this year. Kudos are also in order for the Garden Isle for a great Charity Walk,” Hannemann said. “And a hearty round of applause for Hawaii Island and Oahu for their efforts.”

