Scoreboard – Sept. 10, 2022

CALENDAR TODAY AIR RIFLERY OIA East: Castle at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kailua; Farrington at Kalani. Matches start at 1 p.m. OIA West: Waianae at Campbell; Nanakuli at Kapolei; Waipahu at Pearl City; Radford at Waialua. Matches start at 1 p.m. CROSS COUNTRY OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8 a.m. at Kailua. FOOTBALL ILH: Kamehameha (I-AA) at Punahou (IAA), 2 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.; Waianae at Mililani, 6:30 p.m. OIA Division I: Aiea vs. Kailua, 6:30 p.m. at Radford. VOLLEYBALL College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. ILH Division I girls: 'Iolani at Kamehameha; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 1:30 p.m. ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani, 9 a.m.; Damien at University, 10:30 a.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 3 p.m. SUNDAY SOCCER College men: Westminster (Utah) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium. VOLLEYBALL PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium. WATER POLO ILH BOYS Varsity I Kamehameha 9, Mid-Pacific 8 Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Konnor Chang 4, Ethan Kim, Malchias Hibbard, Ezekiel Fernandez, Tate Hirayama, Akahai Hudgens. Mid-Pacific: Jaime Bhattacharyya 3, Sebastien Kiyabu 2, Noah Yang, Randy Fukui, Miles Sahetapy Varsity II Kamehameha 13, Mid-Pacific 6 Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Camden Fong 3, David Wong 3, Oliko Hudgens 2, Jonah Stokes, Ekolu Barrett, Drew Apuna, Trevyn Nishimura, Blaise Lei. Mid-Pacific: Bailey Bhattacharyya 2, Derek Hunsaker.