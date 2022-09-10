Scoreboard – Sept. 10, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

OIA East: Castle at Roosevelt; Kalaheo at Kaimuki; Kahuku at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kailua; Farrington at Kalani. Matches start at 1 p.m. OIA West: Waianae at Campbell; Nanakuli at Kapolei; Waipahu at Pearl City; Radford at Waialua. Matches start at 1 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

OIA: Qualifying Meet, 8 a.m. at Kailua.

FOOTBALL

ILH: Kamehameha (I-AA) at Punahou (IAA), 2 p.m.; Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA Open Division: Kahuku at Campbell, 6:30 p.m.; Waianae at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

OIA Division I: Aiea vs. Kailua, 6:30 p.m. at Radford.

VOLLEYBALL

College women: USC vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 7 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

ILH Division I girls: ‘Iolani at Kamehameha; Punahou at Mid-Pacific. Matches start at 1:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Sacred Hearts at Hanalani, 9 a.m.; Damien at University, 10:30 a.m.; Maryknoll at Hawaii Baptist, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

SOCCER

College men: Westminster (Utah) vs. Hawaii Pacific, 12:30 p.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

VOLLEYBALL

PacWest women: Chaminade vs. Hawaii-Hilo, 3 p.m. at Vulcan Gymnasium.

WATER POLO

ILH BOYS

Varsity I

Kamehameha 9, Mid-Pacific 8

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Konnor Chang 4, Ethan Kim, Malchias Hibbard, Ezekiel Fernandez, Tate Hirayama, Akahai Hudgens. Mid-Pacific: Jaime Bhattacharyya 3, Sebastien Kiyabu 2, Noah Yang, Randy Fukui, Miles Sahetapy

Varsity II

Kamehameha 13, Mid-Pacific 6

Goal Scorers—Kamehameha: Camden Fong 3, David Wong 3, Oliko Hudgens 2, Jonah Stokes, Ekolu Barrett, Drew Apuna, Trevyn Nishimura, Blaise Lei. Mid-Pacific: Bailey Bhattacharyya 2, Derek Hunsaker.