Aggression against educational workers is growing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Aggression against educational workers is growing

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  Keith Hayashi, the state schools superintendent, says current law does not address the problem of threatening harassment of staff by parents and the public

    GEORGE F. LEE / JULY 29

    Keith Hayashi, the state schools superintendent, says current law does not address the problem of threatening harassment of staff by parents and the public

How common is it for school employees to be harassed by parents, and what is the Hawaii Department of Education’s obligation to protect employees? Read more

