Matthew Shipley’s recovery skills on display again for Hawaii
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:21 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii kicker Matthew Shipley makes a field goal against Michigan during the second half.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson runs after making a catch against Hawaii during the first half.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree