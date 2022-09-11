Matthew Shipley’s recovery skills on display again for Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

ANN ARBOR, MICH. >> This football season, Hawaii’s Matthew Shipley’s attendance is as perfect as his field-goal accuracy.

On Saturday against Michigan, Shipley converted from 26 yards, extending his streak to 15 on successful field goals from up to 40 yards. He is 3-for-3 this year.

A week earlier against Western Kentucky, Shipley’s availability was in question because of a groin ailment. But he was used as the point-scoring kicker and punter against the Hilltopppers.

Shipley did not participate in Friday’s practice because of symptoms related to a stomach flu. But he was healthy to kick and punt Saturday.

“It was one of those one-day stomach flu bugs,” coach Timmy Chang said. “He kicked the ball pretty well today. He’s still perfect on field goals. He did well. I’m proud of how he handled himself.”

Shipley credited the athletic trainers for his recovery.

“I was throwing up (on Friday) but woke up feeling fine,” Shipley said. “The trainers really took very good care of me. I’m thankful to them for that. They gave me medicine.”

Shipley said he was not fazed by a Big House crowd that was more than 11 times as large as the Ching Complex’s seating capacity.

“It was definitely an experience of a lifetime,” Shipley said.

Shipley also unveiled a rollout punting style. “The Australian way, I guess you could say,” Shipley said of the form. “It took a little bit of learning. I had never done it in high school or the (UH) years before. It was something new to learn. I got the hang of it.”

Hines has ‘surreal’ moment

UH freshman running back Tylan Hines had waited for the “big” moment.

“I dreamed of the big stage when I was a kid,” Hines said of Michigan’s Big House. “Two years ago, I was watching Michigan play Notre Dame. Now I’m here. It’s surreal.”

Hines’ 54-yard run was his first UH touchdown.

“It starts with the offensive line,” Hines said. “I tried to be really patient. I saw the hole, and I burst threw it, and I trusted my speed.”

Wilson has magic touch

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson, a Saint Louis School graduate, made the most of his first game against his hometown team. His only touches resulted in a 42-yard touchdown reception and a 21-yard scoring run.

“Roman is the state 100-meter champ,” Chang said of Wilson’s 10.68-second dash in 2019. “Love that kid. He’s the epitome of hard work. If you listen to his story, it’s unbelievable.”

Wilson used to commute from Maui to Honolulu every morning to attend Saint Louis. He eventually moved to Kapolei without his parents.

It’s no secret, alum was in house

Among the UH alumni who attended the game was C.J. Allen-Jones, a former Warriors rush end. Allen-Jones is a Secret Service agent assigned to protect Vice President Kamala Harris.