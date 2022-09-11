comscore No. 4 Michigan doesn’t delay the inevitable as it rolls over Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
No. 4 Michigan doesn’t delay the inevitable as it rolls over Hawaii

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan running back Isaiah Gash dove over UH defensive back Virdel Edwards II into the end zone for a touchdown in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell, left, has the football knocked away by defensive back Kaulana Makaula during the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii quarterback Joey Yellen throws against Michigan during the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii wide receiver Jonah Panoke, right, makes a catch and runs past Michigan defensive back DJ Turner during the first half.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Michigan running back Tavierre Dunlap, left, is tackled by Hawaii defensive back Noa Kamana, bottom, and defensive lineman Wynden Ho’ohuli during the second half.

Fourth-ranked Michigan was a greater force of nature in the Big House, rolling to a 56-10 rout of Hawaii before a crowd of 110,012. Read more

