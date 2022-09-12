comscore Birth of 2 monk seal pups in remote isles marks milestone | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Birth of 2 monk seal pups in remote isles marks milestone

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • PAIGE MINO/NOAA FISHERIES, NMFS PERMIT NO. 18786 Hawaiian monk seal Meleana, left, nursed her newborn pup on Manawai (Pearl and Hermes Reef) this summer.

The birth of two Hawaiian monk seal pups over the summer at Papahanau­mokuakea Marine National Monument marks a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to save the endangered species. Read more

