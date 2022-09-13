comscore Big Island pain doctor gets 7-1/2 years in federal prison | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big Island pain doctor gets 7-1/2 years in federal prison

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2015 <strong>Rudolph “Rudy” Puana </strong>

    COURTESY PHOTO / 2015

    Rudolph “Rudy” Puana

A federal judge sentenced a Hawaii island pain doctor to 7-1/2 years in prison Monday after he was found guilty in April of pushing more than 7,000 oxycodone pills into the Hawaii island and Oahu communities from about 2013 through 2017. Read more

