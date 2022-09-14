Large quake in South Pacific poses no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake overnight in the South Pacific did not generate a Pacific-wide tsunami, authorities said today.
The quake struck about 130 miles south-southeast of Vanuatu at a depth of about 90 miles after 1 a.m. today in Hawaii, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
There were no immediate reports of damage from Vanuatu, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said,”a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no threat to Hawaii.”
