Hawaii News

‘Big Oil’ pushes back in Honolulu suit over climate change

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.

About 20 oil companies sued by the city two years ago in an effort to have them pay for climate change impacts on Oahu are advancing their defense in the already drawn-out litigation. Read more

