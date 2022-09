Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Public access has been restored to a pedestrian bridge along the Pearl Harbor bike path after completion of repairs, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation. Read more

Public access has been restored to a pedestrian bridge along the Pearl Harbor bike path after completion of repairs, according to the city Department of Parks and Recreation.

The bike path bridge, south of Kapapapuhi Point Park and east of the West Loch Golf Course, was closed earlier this month after several of its metal grates that had rusted detached in some places, causing a safety hazard, a news release said.

Maintenance staff worked to replace, weld, secure and paint all of the metal grates on the bridge. The release said the job was delayed a few days by tide levels that restricted working conditions.