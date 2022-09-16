comscore Film event to mark 50th anniversary of Philippine martial law | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Film event to mark 50th anniversary of Philippine martial law

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO / 2018 <strong>“We would like people to come away with a different understanding of how martial law was in the Philippines and to start questioning what they see on social media and the things that they hear.”</strong> <strong>Divina Robillard</strong> <em>Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice and Democracy</em>

Fifty years after the late Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law, the Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice and Democracy coalition has scheduled a free showing of the film “Dekada ’70” on Sunday to spread awareness of the pivotal period in that nation’s history. Read more

