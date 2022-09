Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Install PV on homeowners’ roofs

Instead of wasting precious land for solar farms, the state should partner with Hawaiian Electric and install photovoltaic panels on homeowners’ roofs. The homeowners would pay their regular monthly bills to Hawaiian Electric until the panels are paid off. After the panels are paid off, Hawaiian Electric could lower their monthly rates.

Wil Lam

Ala Moana

HI-5 only available to those with cars

With all the recent vocal pushes for recycling, it is a fact that if one doesn’t have a car or access to someone with a car, recycling at a remote faraway site is just not possible. That includes many of us.

Donald Graber

Kakaako

Zuckerberg meddled in elections, too

I read that Russia spent $300 million meddling in our elections. My immediate thought was that this was less than Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent meddling in our election. It reminds me of a quote: “Government by organized money is just as dangerous as government by organized crime.”

John Berry

Punahou

Leaders have become deeply divisive

I found Nancy Grekin’s letter, “‘Alternative facts’ both funny and frightening” (Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9), very accurate. Our leaders are so deeply divided politically, they can’t seem to realize how fractious they’ve become.

Robert Hoffman

Mililani

