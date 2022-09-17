comscore City Council approves pay raises for Honolulu police officers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

City Council approves pay raises for Honolulu police officers

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.

The starting pay for a metropolitan police officer will be $71,656, with new recruits beginning their training at the department’s Ke Kula Makai Training Academy earning $68,934. By fiscal year 2025 the increases are expected to cost taxpayers more than $136 million. Read more

