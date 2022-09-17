Popular Waioli Tea Room in Manoa celebrates 100th anniversary
By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
Today
The Waioli Kitchen & Bakeshop celebrated the 100th anniversary of its predecessor, the Waioli Tea Room, with speakers, music, hula and food Friday at the historic Manoa landmark. Above, Char Puahi, left, and Bonnie Ng-Emmons from Metro Christian Church performed hula to the song “The Hawai‘i Blessing.”
The Waioli Tea Room in 1925.
The Waioli Kitchen & Bakeshop celebrated the 100th anniversary of its predecessor, the Waioli Tea Room, with speakers, music, hula and food Friday at the historic Manoa landmark.
The Waioli Kitchen & Bakeshop is open for breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, 8 a.m to 1 p.m. At top, a view of the shop and counter area inside.
Lokahi Valentine led a prayer during Friday’s celebration.