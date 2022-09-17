Chaminade volleyball sweeps to fifth straight win

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team made quick work of Academy of Art on Friday with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 win at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (8-6, 3-0 PacWest) used a balanced attack to defeat the Urban Knights (1-11, 0-3). Sasha Colombo had nine kills, leading five players with six or more kills. Greta Corti added eight kills, while Sophie Schilling had seven. Lataisia Saulala and Brooklen Pe‘a each had six.