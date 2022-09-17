comscore Chaminade volleyball sweeps to fifth straight win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Chaminade volleyball sweeps to fifth straight win

  • Today

The Chaminade women’s volleyball team made quick work of Academy of Art on Friday with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-19 win at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (8-6, 3-0 PacWest) used a balanced attack to defeat the Urban Knights (1-11, 0-3). Sasha Colombo had nine kills, leading five players with six or more kills. Greta Corti added eight kills, while Sophie Schilling had seven. Lataisia Saulala and Brooklen Pe‘a each had six.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team takes opportunity to celebrate the past
Next Story
Television and radio – Sept. 17, 2022

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up