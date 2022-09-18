comscore Kapiolani Medical Center participating in national study on long COVID in kids | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kapiolani Medical Center participating in national study on long COVID in kids

  Dr. Jessica Kosut, division director for pediatric hospitalists at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children, is leading a federally funded study on the effects of long COVID on children and whether it is preventable. Kosut recently demonstrated a consultation with 12-year-old Keely Tamayose, who is enrolled in the RECOVER study.

    Dr. Jessica Kosut and her 15-year-old twin sons, who had mild cases of COVID-19, are participating in the RECOVER study.

While doctors say the symptoms for children with “long COVID” seem similar to adults, the degree of brain fog, fatigue, difficulty sleeping and headaches can vary widely from child to child. Read more

